An Invasive Species of Crab Prohibited in Oregon Was Caught Last Month.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a Chinese mitten crab was caught by a person fishing in the Lower Columbia River in the central region of the state. The invasive crab was found just east of Tongue Point. In 1997, a Japanese mitten crab was also discovered in the same area.

While this is the first time a Chinese mitten crab has been confirmed in the PNW, wildlife officials suspect this large male crab may have been illegally placed in the river. It is illegal to import, transport, or possess live Chinese mitten crabs in the United States.

ODFW Officials Say It's Extremely Important to Report Sightings of Mitten Crabs.

Due to their aggressive and adaptive nature, mitten crabs caused significant infrastructure and ecological damage in the San Francisco Bay area in the late 1990s.

If you catch a mitten crab, do not throw it back. Keep the crab on ice or freeze it and call your local ODFW office for more information. To report sightings, call 1-800-INVADR.

A commercial fisherman who caught the unusual looking crab did the right thing by bringing it to ODFW’s Columbia River staff. Staff then brought the crab to an ODFW shellfish biologist who identified it as a Chinese mitten crab

What Features to Look For When Examining Possible Mitten Crabs:

Chinese mitten crabs have a notch between their eyes and four spines on each side of their body. They get their name because of their hairy mitten-like claws. Mitten crabs vary in color from brownish-orange to greenish-brown.

ODFW biologists are working with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and NOAA to determine if other mitten crabs are in the Columbia River.

