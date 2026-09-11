Richland, WA Police Department via Facebook Richland, WA Police Department via Facebook

Richland Police officers were called out to a vehicle versus bicylcle collision on Monday, September 7.

The Accident Happened at the Intersection of Jadwin Avenue and Lee Boulevard

An 11-year-old boy was riding a bicycle (without a helmet) when the collision occurred. The boy sustained minor injuries.

Thankfully, his injuries were minor. However, this incident serves as an important reminder that wearing a properly fitted helmet can help protect against serious head injuries in the event of a fall or crash.

Read More: FLOCK Cameras Help Catch Kennewick Man Accused of Stealing Boat Motor

There Is NO State Law in WA Requiring Helmet Use for Bicyclists

However, some cities and counties DO require bicycle helmet use. It's also important to follow some safety guidelines.

• Wear a properly fitted helmet every time you ride.

• Obey all traffic signs and signals.

• Look carefully before entering an intersection or crossing a roadway.

• Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

• Be visible to drivers: wear bright clothing and use lights and reflectors.

Drivers are urged to stay alert for bicyclists on the roads. Be especially cautious near intersections, crosswalks, schools, and residential neighborhoods.

The Richland Police Department encourages parents and caregivers to emphasize the importance of wearing a helmet to young bicyclists.

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Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli