Richland Police officers were called out to a vehicle versus bicylcle collision on Monday, September 7.
The Accident Happened at the Intersection of Jadwin Avenue and Lee Boulevard
An 11-year-old boy was riding a bicycle (without a helmet) when the collision occurred. The boy sustained minor injuries.
Thankfully, his injuries were minor. However, this incident serves as an important reminder that wearing a properly fitted helmet can help protect against serious head injuries in the event of a fall or crash.
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There Is NO State Law in WA Requiring Helmet Use for Bicyclists
However, some cities and counties DO require bicycle helmet use. It's also important to follow some safety guidelines.
• Wear a properly fitted helmet every time you ride.
• Obey all traffic signs and signals.
• Look carefully before entering an intersection or crossing a roadway.
• Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.
• Be visible to drivers: wear bright clothing and use lights and reflectors.
Drivers are urged to stay alert for bicyclists on the roads. Be especially cautious near intersections, crosswalks, schools, and residential neighborhoods.
The Richland Police Department encourages parents and caregivers to emphasize the importance of wearing a helmet to young bicyclists.
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