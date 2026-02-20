RECALL 2 - 1 RECALL 2 - 1 loading...

Better check your freezer. A popular brand of chicken fried rice has been recalled.

Portland, OR based Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is recalling 3,370,530 pounds of frozen not ready-to-eat (NRTE) chicken fried rice products. The items may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically glass.

The Following Products Are Recalled and Should NOT Be Consumed

1.53-kg. cardboard packages containing 6 bags of frozen “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE” with BEST BEFORE/MEILLEUR AVANT dates 26 SE 09 through 26 NO 12.

20-oz. (1 lb. 4 oz.) plastic bag packages containing frozen ���TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs” with BEST BY dates 9/8/2026 through 11/17/2026.

The Items Were Produced Between September 8, 2025 and November 17, 2025

fsis.usda.gov fsis.usda.gov loading...

The products subject to recall bear establishment number P-18356 inside the USDA mark of inspection. The Trader Joe’s item was shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide. The Ajinomoto item was exported only to Canada.

The issue was discovered after Anjinomoto Foods North America, Inc. received four consumer complaints regarding glass found in the product.

READ MORE: Pizza Hut Closing 250 Nationwide Locations - Any WA Stores?

While there haven't been any injuries due to consumption of this product, FSIS is concerned that items could be in retailers' or consumers freezers. Check YOUR freezer now.

Get our free mobile app

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz