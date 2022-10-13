Checkout Change in WA: Do We All Work for Walmart Now?

You might have missed over a year ago when Walmart said they were changing all their checkout lines. I'm sure that sounded fine until they actually tried it at a store and people freaked out!

Walmarts Announcement in 2021

Walmart said in 2021 that all their stores would be "exclusively self-checkout and/or “Scan & Go” and the plan was to finish by the end of 2021 Positively Osceola reported. That obviously got delayed a ton so if you heard about it, you might have forgotten. That meant that ALL human checkers would be removed. There are multiple stories, like this one reported by CNN, about multiple companies moving towards this strategy. Now Walmart is actually executing the plan and the shoppers having to deal with it freaked. It was all captured in the TikTok video below.

What Happened When Walmart Removed Human Checkout Lines?

A woman named Sheila shot the TikTok video as shoppers tried to figure it out for themselves. This happened at a Walmart store in North Olmsted, Ohio where they had removed almost all the human check-out lines. She brings up a good point in her video.

Do We All Work for Walmart Now?

If you are going to buy anything at Walmart after the change then in some way then yes, they are forcing you to work for them. These changes have not happened to any Washington Walmarts I have shopped at, but it is coming. If you love the deals you get at Walmart, maybe you won't mind being an employee also. Beep, beep, beep, beep! Sheila from the video asks, "When can I expect my paycheck?" Good question Sheila, good question.

