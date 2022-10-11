What are Workers Checking for at Washington Costco Exits?

What are Workers Checking for at Washington Costco Exits?

Canva-Getty

It has been happening to me for all the years we have been shopping at Costco and I never even thought about it. What are employees checking for when they scan your receipt when you leave a Washington State Costco?

Canva-Getty
loading...

Costco, What is a Costco?

Maybe you have lived under a rock, or you come from a small family if you have not heard of Costco. Their website describes themselves "Costco Wholesale Corporation is an American multinational corporation which operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores." If you need a good deal on a ton of something, Costco is your place. The downside is there are membership costs, so you need to buy a lot to make it worth it. As long as I can remember, they have checked your receipts at the front door. What are they looking at when they do that anyway? Now I know.

Canva-Getty
loading...

What Are Costco Employees Looking at on Your Receipts?

There are a few main things that employees are checking as you leave. The gist is that they are checking to make sure you have everything that you bought and nothing that you did not pay for. There are a few different ways they can tell that just from glancing at your receipt.

loading...
Canva-Getty

The Things Costco Employees are Looking for at the Door

 

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

There you go, now we know what they are looking at!

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

 

Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA