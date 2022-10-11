What are Workers Checking for at Washington Costco Exits?

It has been happening to me for all the years we have been shopping at Costco and I never even thought about it. What are employees checking for when they scan your receipt when you leave a Washington State Costco?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Costco, What is a Costco?

Maybe you have lived under a rock, or you come from a small family if you have not heard of Costco. Their website describes themselves "Costco Wholesale Corporation is an American multinational corporation which operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores." If you need a good deal on a ton of something, Costco is your place. The downside is there are membership costs, so you need to buy a lot to make it worth it. As long as I can remember, they have checked your receipts at the front door. What are they looking at when they do that anyway? Now I know.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What Are Costco Employees Looking at on Your Receipts?

There are a few main things that employees are checking as you leave. The gist is that they are checking to make sure you have everything that you bought and nothing that you did not pay for. There are a few different ways they can tell that just from glancing at your receipt.

loading...

Canva-Getty

The Things Costco Employees are Looking for at the Door

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

There you go, now we know what they are looking at!