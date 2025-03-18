Urgent: Cat Food Recall in Washington Due to Bird Flu

I have pets and cannot imagine feeding them anything that was contaminated. When I heard that pet food was recalled due to possible bird-flu cotamination, I had to get the details. Just last month, we read about two cats in Oregon diagnosed with Avian Influenza.

Dozens of boxes distributed in Washington are bring recalled due to possible H5N1, possible bird flu contamination. 66 Large Chicken Boxes and 74 Small Chicken Boxes with the lot code and best by date of 11152026 are recalled.

The Recalled Savage Cat Food Products Were Sent to CA, CO, NY, PA, and WA.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration-fda.gov U.S. Food & Drug Administration-fda.gov loading...

People who fed cats the recalled products should watch for symptoms of bird flu, including fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, stiff body movements, seizure, lack of coordination, or blindness. People with cats exhibiting these signs after feeding this product should immediately contact their veterinarian.

Last month, Savage Pet was made aware of a cat in CO who had contacted H5N1. The cat got sick, and has since recovered.

On 3/13/2025 Savage Pet was made aware of an additional case in New York of a kitten that was feeding lot 11152026 who contracted avian flu. Further testing is ongoing.

According to the FDA, the product with lot code/best by date of 11152026 was distributed in November 2024.

Get our free mobile app

Do NOT feed the recalled product to pets. Do NOT sell or donate the RECALLED products. Consumers who have this RECALLED product are urged to Immediately return it to the retailer for proper destruction and a full refund.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn