WA Carpool Cheaters Are Getting Creative With Passenger Dummies

Where do people get their nerve to disobey the rules of driving in the HOV lane?

It's unbelievable what Washington State Patrol Troopers may come across in their travels. I seriously wonder how many people get away with having fake passengers in their vehicle, just to be able to drive in high-occupancy vehicle lane. The HOV lane is meant for buses, carpools, and vanpools. HOV lanes are for any vehicle with two or more people.

On Saturday, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rik Johnson pulled over a speeding motorist traveling southbound on I-5 near South 272nd Street in Federal Way. The driver was going 80 mph in the 60 mph HOV lane. And, the backseat passenger had quite a head of hair!

Breaking rules in the HOV lane can be expensive.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the first violation is $186. After that, all other violations within two years increase to $336.

If a doll or dummy is placed in the car, an additional $200 will be added to the fine.

Is the fine worth it? Why not leave earlier? Plan ahead next time, and avoid a fine. However, I must admit, I do enjoy seeing a dummy get caught.

