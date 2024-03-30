Carly Pearce &#038; Tim McGraw Earn High Praise In Seattle

Carly Pearce & Tim McGraw Earn High Praise In Seattle

Patti Banner

It was quite a show Friday night in Seattle with Carly Pearce and Tim McGraw!

I've made it my mission to experience more concerts in my life. When I heard about Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only tour with Carly Pearce, I knew I was was going to attend. I purchased tickets as soon as they went on sale. The last concert I attended was also at Climate Pledge Arena. It was fantastic! Cheap Trick and Rod Stewart were amazing.

Carly Pearce was the opener and she didn't disappoint.

Patti Banner
She was amazing! The highlight for me and I'm guessing for the rest of the audience, was when Carly recognized a young female fan with a sign. The sign read that the young lady was a singer. You can imagine what happened next. The young fan, Sydney, was escorted to stage to sing with Carly Pearce!

Patti Banner
What a dream-come-true for the super fan! They belted out "What He Didn't Do." We roared with our approval. Carly sang on, and ended her set with "I Hope You're Happy Now," and thanked Seattle.

Next up was the headliner of the night, Tim McGraw!

Patti Banner
The evening was hit after hit after hit. I was mesmerized, and pleasantly surprised when Tim sang "Highway Don't Care."

Patti Banner
The arena was packed. Next time Tim McGraw comes around I'll be there. I'm a fan.

Next up on the concert tour for this gal...the Rolling Stones. I can't wait.

