Multiple Carjackings on I-5 Prompt WSP to Increase Patrols

Washington State Patrol is on high alert after a series of carjackings in recent days.

A press release was issued Tuesday by WSP promising to increase patrol presence on I-5 in response to the incidents. Three carjackings took place on I-5 involving a white SUV and several young people. The incidents are being investigated by WSP’s Criminal Investigation Division.

• The first reported armed carjacking took place on Sunday, September 15th in the early morning hours on the southbound lanes of I-5 near the South 320th exit. Three suspects in a white SUV bumped the victim's vehicle from behind. The suspects then pointed guns at the victims and stole a phone and wallet. The suspects then stole the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.

Two Similar Incidents Took Place on Tuesday, September 17th

• Just after midnight, a white SUV bumped a vehicle near Fife. After the victim pulled over to the shoulder, about 6 to 7 males wearing ski masks reportedly punched the victim and stole his vehicle. The victim tracked his stolen vehicle on his phone after the suspects tossed the phone from the vehicle. The vehicle was found in Federal Way and pursued to Martin Luther King Blvd. A male suspect was arrested.

• Just after 1 am, another vehicle was bumped by a white SUV. Victims were robbed at gunpoint and later one of the victim's credit cards was attempted to be used at a McDonald's. The manager of the restaurant provided Police with a vehicle description that matched one of the earlier stolen vehicles.

WSP is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed any of these incidents to contact them. Contact Detective Sergeant Stacy Moate at 425-401-7745 or through email at stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at https://crimestoppers.com/.

