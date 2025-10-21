The Washington State Fire Marshal is warning residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide posoning.

Carbon Monoxide Is an Odorless, Colorless Gas That Can Be Deadly.

Carbon monoxide can be produced from cooking, heating, vehicle exhaust, and generators. Carbon monoxide detectors monitor and alert you to the presence of carbon monoxide. They measure CO levels in the air and sound a LOUD alarm when the CO concentration reaches a dangerous level. The alarm is designed to sound before the gas reaches life-threatening levels, giving occupants time to evacuate.

Carbon Monoxide Detectors Should Be Placed on Every Level of Your Home.

The CO alarms should be placed in a central location on every floor, including the basement. at least 15-feet away from any fuel-burning appliance.

They should be placed inside or near every sleeping area.

• Test CO alarms monthly.

• Follow manufacturer instructions and building codes for CO alarm placement.

Hire a certified professional to install and annually inspect, clean, and tune up fuel-burning appliances, fireplaces, chimneys/flues.

NEVER operate a generator indoors.

Symptoms of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Flu-like symptoms (NO fever)

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Shortness of breath

Weakness

Confusion

If you experience symptoms that you think may be attributed to CO poisoning, go outside for fresh air, immediately. And, seek medical attention.

The WA State Fire Marshal's Office offers carbon monoxide safety tips.

