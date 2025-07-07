A car fire caused significant delays Monday morning for travelers on Highway 90 Eastbound near SR 18. According to Washington State Patrol, local fire departments were quick to arrive at the scene to distingush the blaze.

Vehicle Fires Are a Serious Concern in Washington.

Car fires rank as the fourth leading type of fire incidents. As temperatures rise, and fire danger remains high, the threat of vehicle fires increases. According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, fire danger is high for most of the state [VIEW MAP].

What to Do If Your Vehicle Catches on Fire

• Pull over as quickly as you can when it is safe to do so.

• Once you have stopped, turn off the engine.

• Get everyone out of the vehicle. Never return to a burning vehicle and do not try to fight the fire yourself.

• Call 911 immediately.

• If you think there is a fire under the hood or trunk, do not open it. This could cause the fire to grow and result in burn injuries.

• Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning vehicle and well away from traffic.

Ways to Keep Your Vehicle From Catching on Fire

• Stay up to date on your vehicle maintenance.

• Keep gas cans or popane tanks away from passengers. If you must carry gas, make sure the cans stay upright and open a window.

• Drive safely to avoid an accident.

