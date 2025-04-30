The longnose Lancetfish, a.k.a. “Cannibal Fish,” is commonly found in the Pacific Ocean between the Aleutians and Chile, and even in the Atlantic from the Gulf of America to the Gulf of Maine, but it’s a rare occurrence to discover one or more on the beaches in Oregon.

Alien of the Ocean? Rare Deep-Sea Predator Discovered on Oregon Beach

Credit: Seaside Aquarium via Facebook Credit: Seaside Aquarium via Facebook loading...

The longnose lancetfish is a deep-water fish (roams between the surface and 6000 feet) with large, sharp teeth and can grow to as long as 7 feet and weigh 20 pounds.

Get our free mobile app

It’s a “consume all” type of fish, meaning it will eat just about anything, even other lancetfish and floating plastics. It also possesses male and female organs, and very little is known about its reproductive habits.

Fanged Freak of the Deep: 5-Foot Sea Creature Discovered on Oregon Beach

Another interesting fact about the “Cannibal Fish” is its digestive system. Like a lot of us, it digests food slowly and often gets backed up with what it eats. So, when one washed ashore in Seaside, Oregon, last week, the Seaside Aquarium took advantage of the discovery to see what the fish had in its stomach, and as pictured below, you can see whole fish and squid. This particular lancetfish was around 5 feet long.

Credit: Seaside Aquarium via Facebook Credit: Seaside Aquarium via Facebook loading...

According to the Seaside Aquarium’s Facebook page, last week’s discovery wasn’t the only lancetfish to wash up on an Oregon beach. One Facebook user noted seeing another one on a beach near Newport. If they do show up, it’s typically in the spring and summer months, says the Seaside Aquarium.

Credit: Seaside Aquarium website Credit: Seaside Aquarium website loading...

The Seaside Aquarium is one of the oldest aquariums on the West Coast and is heavily involved with the Seaside community and various marine life awareness programs. It is a must-visit and fun for all ages during trips to the Oregon coast.

Experience One of the Most Scenic Hikes on the Oregon Coast In 1806 Captain Clark of the Corps of Discovery described what is now Ecola State Park in Oregon as “…the grandest and most pleasing prospects which my eyes ever surveyed…”. I completely agree with Captain Clark and that’s why I make it a point to visit the park, which is near Cannon Beach, each year. And, there’s no better time than right now! Scroll down and take a gander at nature's glory. Gallery Credit: Paul Drake