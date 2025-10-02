You're invited to participate in the Candy Land Run on Saturday, November 1st to benefit Mirror Ministries.

Mirror Ministries serves survivors of sex trafficking and raises awareness in the Tri-Cities community to prevent and address local trafficking.

The Candy Land fundraising goal is to provide 100 survivors of sex-trafficking with the opportunity to "step across the line"—into safety, healing, and hope.

Mirror Ministries via Facebook Mirror Ministries via Facebook loading...

Mirror Ministries’ mission is to respond to domestic minor sex trafficking with the love of Christ through local education, intervention, restoration, and aftercare

.

There are three different routes at Candy Mountain Park. All the routes are on trails and offer up an assortment of Candy Land-themed candy stations. The longer you participate, the more candy you'll receive.

Also Read: Prepare Now: La Niña Brings Harsh Winter to Washington

What Are the Three Routes to Participate in?

Gumdrop Loop - 1.25 mile $20

Chocolate Route - 3.5 mile $35

Licorice Trail - 10k $45

There's also the Licorice Trail - 10k - RUCK Challenge $45

• Are you up for the REAL challenge? The ruck challenge means you will be carry a dry weight of 20-30 lbs (this does not count the weight of your pack, water or food carried during the race). Packs will be weighed at the start. • Participants need a rucksack or backpack to carry the weight. No weighted vests. Weight can be in the form of ruck plates, sandbags, or even non-perishable food items. All finishers will also receive a custom Candy Land rucking patch!

Parking is available at Bethel Church, at 600 Shockley Rd. in Richland, WA 99352

Get our free mobile app

What if You're Not That Into Running, or Are NOT Able to Make It?

Then the Virtual Candyland Run is the option you would choose. You can still get outside to walk, hike, or run to support Mirror Ministries. You have one week to complete your choice of distance from November 3rd through November 11th.

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton