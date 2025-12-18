Attention runners! Are you ready for the 47th annual Lampson Cable Bridge Run?

It's a holiday tradition in Tri-Cities, and all are welcome to participate! Whether you choose the 1 Mile, 5K, or 10K, you'll cross over the majestic Columbia River from Kennewick to Pasco on the scenic Cable Bridge.

The Race Takes Place This Saturday, December 20th

There is NO race day registration, so...Be sure to get registered here.

Medals will be awarded to the first 2,000 participants who cross the finish line. Make sure your race bib is visible as you cross the finish line. What an amazing accomplishment to add on your list!

• Race start location is located at the Neil F. Lampson Office Building, 607 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick, WA.

• All races start at 9 am.

Shuttle Bus Service Is Provided by Ben Franklin Transit

• Shuttle service for participants is included with your registration/entry fee.

• Shuttle bus services from the Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 nsouth Oak Street in Kennewick) begins at 7 am with the last shuttle running at 8:30 am.

• Shuttle bus service after the race includes shuttles running from the 1-Mile finish to Lampson shop (5K/10/K finish) starting at approximately 9:30 am.

• Shuttles will take runners from the Lampson Shop back to the fairgrounds beginning at 10 am.

**Please note that the Last Shuttle back to the Fairgrounds leaves at 11:30am **

The 1 mile runners will end shortly after crossing the bridge and be shuttled to the 5K/10K finish area. The 5K & 10K finish line is located at the Lampson warehouse. At the finish line you will receive your medal and refreshments before proceeding to catch the shuttle bus back to the fairground's parking lot.

