11 people were injured after a semi collided with a passenger bus on State Route 24, about 13 miles east of Mattawa on Thursday morning.

The Collision Occurred Just Before 7 AM

According to Washington State Patrol, the bus was traveling southbound on SR 24 near milepost 53 and County Road 24 Southwest, when the bus driver failed to yield right-of-way to the semi truck. The crash occurred in a remote area 20 miles west of Othello.

Read More: WSP Increases Enforcement as Drivers Ignore Work Zone Warnings

The Semi Tanker Collided Head-on Into the Passenger Bus

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the bus was carrying migrant farm workers, and was NOT a school bus. At least 11 people were injured and transported to area hospitals.

State Route 24 Remains Closed as Washington State Patrol Investigates

The roadway remains closed for investigation. Detours are in place. Motorists are encouraged to follow the WSDOT Real Time Traffic Map for updates.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Get our free mobile app

5 Roads in Washington State That the Speed Limit Should Be 80 MPH Here are five roads in Washington State that should be 80 MPH. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals