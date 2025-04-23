Competitive eating has been around longer than most people think. It dates back nearly 400 years when in 1630, “the Great Eater of Kent” Nicholas Wood reportedly ate an entire sheep, raw – in one sitting – minus the bones and horns. He was also famous for eating 84 rabbits in one meal. How is that possible, right?

The first recorded pie-eating contest happened in Toronto, Canada, in 1878. Since that time, thousands of competitive eating events and challenges have emerged, and one of the most daunting consume-all challenges in the Pacific Northwest awaits big appetites (and egos) at Burger 101 in Lincoln City, Oregon.

What is the Burger 101 Challenge in Oregon?

Imagine this: a herculean-sized stack of beef patties, each covered with melted cheese oozing down over the next, a large side of fries, and just 60 ticking minutes to consume all of it! I don’t know about you, but that makes me bloated just thinking about it.

Welcome to the legendary Burger 101 Challenge in Lincoln City, Oregon—a food feat many have attempted but only a few have finished.

This epic challenge of man vs. meat has been around for about 16 years, and continues to grow in both reputation (really good burgers) and patties. The rules are simple and the burger is massive! You have one hour to eat all the beef patties with cheese and a large side of fries.

Here’s the twist: every time someone beats the challenge, one more patty is added to the total. 39 patties was the long-standing number to beat, then some burger gladiator walked in on March 26, 2025, and said, “Hold my ketchup,” and boom—it became 40, and his name was Orion Houck from Burns, Oregon.

The challenge isn’t free, even if you finish it. However, if (and that’s a big IF) you finish the stack of meat within the hour (and the fries), you’ll walk away with a Burger 101 sweatshirt, a $50 gift card to @101.burger, photos, a story to tell, bragging rights, a stomach ache and probably the desperate need for a nap.

So next time you're cruising down Highway 101 and spot Burger 101 in Lincoln City, think about what lurks inside; the best burgers on the Oregon Coast and a 41-patty challenge waiting to be beaten! Me? Well, I'll just go for the double cheeseburger, thank you. Check out another Instagram reel from @will_morse_eats below.