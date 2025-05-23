Road Trips in Washington: Beautiful, But Not Cheap
Surprise! Washington ranks among the most expensive states for road trips.
I love living in Washington. I also loved living in California. But...what I don't love so much about living on the west coast, is the cost. Washington ranks among the priciest states for drivers. California is #1, while Washington is #2 in a study of which states are the most and least affordable to drive through.
According to the Study, the Rankings Were Based on Several Factors, Including:
• Average gas prices
• Existence of toll roads
• Average EV charging costs
• Average price of a fast food meal
The Top 5 Least Affordable States for Drivers Are:
• California
• Washington
• Nevada
• Pennsylvania
• Illinois
California is THE MOST EXPENSIVE state for road-tripping, because the golden state has the highest gas prices for all fuel types, regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel. Washington ranks as the 2nd most expensive state due to high fuel costs, and the highest fast-food meal price at $12.67. Toll roads and bridges also add to Washington's high ranking.
It's Costly for a Meal on the Road in Washington State.
As far as meal cost, Washington state is the most expensive, with an average cost of $12.67. The national average is $10.82, with the least expensive meal found in West Virginia, averaging just $9.
The Top 5 MOST Affordable States For Drivers Are:
• Kansas
• Missouri
• Mississippi
• Oklahoma
• Alabama
You can check out the full study here. If you base your road-trips on expense (a lot of us do), you may want to start checking out various attractions in the states just above this paragraph. Personally, I've NEVER stopped anywhere in Kansas, other than at a Walmart. I'm sure, Kansas offers awesome vacation attractions.
