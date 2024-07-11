Extreme Heatwave Causing Roads to Buckle in Eastern WA

Due to the extreme heat, some roads in Eastern Washington are buckling.

WSDOT is expecting to see more spots of road buckling as our current heatwave continues. Multiple roads are reported to be buckling. South of Rosalia, U.S. 195 has 3 areas of the road buckling. WSDOT has repaired the 3 areas of road. According to AccuWeather, when roads start cracking, it's a process known as "thermal expansion."

The crack weakens the pavement and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp. This usually occurs on very hot afternoons, as the maximum temperature for the day is reached, typically during afternoons with 90-degree or hotter temperatures.

Temperatures have been, and will be in the 100s for the next several days.

Temperatures in Eastern Washington are predicted to be in the low 100s through at least July 25th.

While buckling roads are not uncommon, it is concerning. WSDOT crews will be out monitoring roads for the next several days. Pavement buckling happens when there's a significant air temperature rise, causing the pavement material to expand beyond its capacity. Buckling roads can be very dangerous for motorists. Vehicles can go airborne for a few feet and even crash.

As U.S. 195 remains a major concern, WSDOT is working on a variety of issues.

