Fascinating Story of a Snake Slithering in Washington State

I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the photo my friend recently posted on social media! She saw this unusually large, brownish snake slithering around her property in Pullman. Oh my!

What kind of snake is this, and, is it poisonous?

Canva Canva loading...

It's a brown rubber boa (Charina bottae).This snake is sometimes referred to as the coastal rubber boa or the northern rubber boa. Rubber boas are NOT poisonous. There is only one deadly snake in Washington. Rubber boas are actually one of the smaller boa species. These snakes are typically tan to dark brown, however sometimes are olive-green, yellow, or orange, and of course, have a rubber look. They rarely exceed two feet in length.

Where do rubber boas make their home?

Susan Crane-Canva Susan Crane-Canva loading...

Rubber boas spend much of their time underground, preferring cool, moist habitats. They do NOT tolerate heat well. However, they're found in a variety of habitats from the wet, dense forests of the Pacific Coast to the dry grasslands of the central Columbia Basin. Rubber boas spend a large amount of their time under rocks, logs, leaves, etc. They're nocturnal constrictors that prey on small mammals, especially baby rodents.

Rubber boas are considered one of the most docile of the boa species.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

They're often used to help people overcome their fear of snakes. Rubber boas are known to NEVER strike at, and will not bite a human. Some people have these snakes as pets. However, it's important to note that they are wild animals.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

Quiz: Do you know your state insect? Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state. Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale