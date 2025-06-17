Canva Canva loading...

Check your freezer. Over 6,000 cases of ice cream have been recalled across the United States due to a potentially life-threatening allergan.

Breyers Voluntarily Recalled Approximately 6,668 Cases of Rocky Road Ice Cream.

The product was mistakenly packaged in Breyers Chocolate Truffle tubs that say "may contain tree nuts." The lid on the tub reads "Rocky Road," and almonds are listed as an ingredient.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated in a report that the recall was issued on June 2, 2025. It was classified as a Class II recall. Exposure to the mislabeled ice cream may cause adverse health consequences, particularly for people with nut allergies.

While there was not a press relase issued for the recall, the products were recalled due to “undeclared allergens and mislabeled product.”

Details of the Affected Ice Cream Product:

Flavor: Rocky Road Ice Cream

Packaged in: 1.5-quart tubs with Rocky Road lids in Breyers Chocolate Truffle tubs

Lot code number: JUL1026GB3

UPC code: 077567457288

Distributed to: Retail stores and distribution centers across the U.S.

People with almond allergies should NOT consume this product due to risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. For more information, consumers can call 1-800-931-2826 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 9 pm Eastern Time, or visit www.breyers.com.

