A man was arrested in Bremerton on Friday for impersonating a Police Officer.

The 49-Year Old Man Is a Convicted Felon From Lacey.

According to the Bremerton Police Department, Michael A. Scaletta-Teates was arrested at 6:30 am in the 800 block of 6th Street.

The Suspect Arrived at the Scene and Told Officers He Was an Off-Duty Detective.

The convicted felon arrived at an active police scene in an unmarked Ford Explorer in downtown Bremerton, claiming to be an Officer with the Edmonds Police Department. His vehicle was outfitted with activated blue police lights. He was wearing body armor with "POLICE" and "SWAT" logos, and had a metallic Edmonds Police badge.

After a follow-up investigation, BPD officers learned that the male was in fact not an Edmonds Police Officer, was a security guard for a nearby business, and had been committing law enforcement acts in the downtown corridor. The male subject was found to be a convicted felon and when he was taken into custody he was armed with a firearm and in possession of a large amount of police equipment.

Scaletta-Teates Was Booked Into the Kitsap County Jail for:

• Criminal Impersonation 1st Degree

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree

Anyone who may have had any suspicious encounter with Scaletta-Teates, where he was impersonating or representing himself as a police officer, is asked to contact the Bremerton Police Department at 360-473-5220.

