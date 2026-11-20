A Bremerton man was arrested after a hit-and-run collision on Thursday.

Vehicle Gets Hit From Behind at Traffic Signal

A driver reported to dispatch that he was rear-ended after stopping at a traffic light at the intersection of Northeast McWilliams Road and SR 303 just before 4 pm. The driver tried to avoid the collision, causing his vehicle to be side-swiped by another.

The driver of the car who hit his, drove off. The victim was able to get the license plate number and saw the vehicle in a nearby parking lot just after the incident.

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The Victim Called 911 to Report the Incident

A Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputy responding to the call saw the driver leaving the vehicle described in the collision and attempted to detain him.

The Accused Hit-and-Run Driver Was NOT Cooperative

The suspect resisted and continued to struggle with the deputy, as a second officer attempted to get the man to comply. Eventually, the deputies subdued the suspect. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The Suspect Vehicle Showed Damage, Including Two Flat Tires

The accused driver was taken to Saint Michael Medical Center for evaluation and a blood draw, after a warrant was obtained.

The 25-year-old suspect was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, and driving while license suspended.

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