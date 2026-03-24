It was an open door that got two men arrested for drugs in Bremerton over the weekend.

A Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a report of a door found open at a home under construction near NW Eldorado Boulevard and NW Bruggman Loop.

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It happened on Saturday at About 11:30 pm

A Kitsap County Sheriff's Office Deputy found a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.

Drugs Were Found in the Parked Vehicle

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After a search of the car, 26 grams of fentanyl was located. After further investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputies found a second man with drugs.

Police located another 1.7 pounds of fentanyl in a safe. Officers also recovered suspected steroids, a stolen handgun, and ammunition. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office:

Sensitive material believed to have been stolen from a law enforcement support agency was also located.

Both men were taken into cusody and arrested. They were booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

The suspects could be facing charges of possession with intent to distribute, or possibly drug trafficking. If convicted, they could get multiple years in prison.

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Information was sent to the Kitsap County Prosecutor's Office for review.