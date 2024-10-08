Breathtaking Hike in WA Ascends 850’ Using Switchbacks Carved in Cliffside

Hiking Beacon Rock in Stevenson, Washington is an experience that draws adventurers from all walks of life. Towering 850 feet above the Columbia River Gorge, this massive basalt rock formation is the core of an ancient volcano, offering a unique look at a geological wonder.

When was the Beacon Rock Trail built?

Beacon Rock Trail itself was constructed in 1915 and includes 52 switchbacks that wind their way up the side of the rock’s face. It’s accessible to hikers of varying skill levels, making it an ideal day hike for just about anyone. It’s a relatively short 1.8-mile trek. As you ascend, you’ll be awe-struck by the panoramic views of the Columbia River Gorge and lush green forests.

At the summit, you’ll be greeted by a sign congratulating you on your accomplishment. Hiking Beacon Rock is not just about the physical journey, it’s a reminder of the Pacific Northwest’s rugged beauty, offering a momentary escape into our geological history.

Whether for exercise, adventure, or simply to take in the sights, Beacon Rock is a must-visit for outdoor enthusiasts. The Washington State Parks website has all the information you need to enjoy your trip and be sure to check out their video below.

