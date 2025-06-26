As we enjoy the long days of summer here in Eastern Washington, our natural world is bustling.

But sometimes, that bustle includes some less-than-welcome residents. We're talking about insects, specifically a couple that might be on your radar.

There are Box Elder Bugs Everywhere!

Now, while there isn't a true invasion in Eastern WA of Box Elder Bugs, it may very well feel like one around your home.

Mild Winters and warm Spring and Summer are the perfect environmental conditions for Box Elder bugs.

Here are some helpful reminders of what to do when you see those nasty bugs congregating.

First up, the ubiquitous Box Elder bug. You know them – those striking black insects with bold reddish-orange markings.

While they're mostly a harmless outdoor presence right now, feeding on our boxelder, maple, and ash trees, don't be surprised if you see them congregating.

They're ramping up for their fall migration, when they'll be looking for cozy spots to spend the winter, often right inside our homes.

If they do try to move in, try these three things first.

1. Vacuum them up! Use a Shop Vac for the bugs outside, and just use your own vacuum for indoors. Make sure you drown the insects in soapy water before throwing them out in your outside garbage.

2. Use a spray bottle with a teaspoon of Dawn dish soap and hand-spray them. The soap ruins the protective barrier to their shell. For larger areas, a bigger sprayer could be used.

3. Diatomaceous Earth (DE): This is a natural, organic insecticide made from the fossilized remains of diatoms. It's a fine powder that works by scratching the waxy outer layer of insects, causing them to dehydrate.

4. Neem Oil: A natural insecticide that can disrupt the life cycle of boxelder bugs. Mix with water and spray on affected plants or areas.

Preventative strategies help keep them away.

Remove or prune female boxelder trees. Boxelder bugs are primarily attracted to seed-bearing female boxelder trees.

If possible, removing these trees or regularly pruning them to reduce seed production can significantly reduce the population around your home. However, keep in mind that they can fly from neighboring properties.

Cleaning up fallen seeds can also help becasue they feed on them.

4. Insecticides (Use with Caution and as a Last Resort):

Sealing up those cracks and gaps around your home now is your best long-term strategy to keep them out.

And keeping your yard free of wood or Pine needles is also helpful. You may need the help of a professional Insect Control person, but generally, they are doing the same things you are doing.

Box elder bugs are a nuisance but not dangerous to humans or structures, while Pine Beetles are.

Now, for a more serious concern for our forests: Pine Beetles. These tiny but mighty insects continue to pose a significant threat to our beloved pine trees.

While some regional numbers dipped slightly last year, activity, particularly from the mountain pine beetle, remains a concern in high-elevation areas from Yakima to Pend Oreille counties.

They're active and flying right now, seeking out new trees.

Keep an eye out for tell-tale signs on your pines: reddish-brown needles or odd pitch tubes on the bark.

If you suspect an infestation, swift action or professional advice is crucial to protect our valuable timber.

So, whether it's a household nuisance or a forest threat, staying informed helps us coexist with or combat our local insect populations.

