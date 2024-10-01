Quick Bite & Arrest: Bothell Police Arrest Driver in Drive-Thru

Things didn't go well for a suspected impaired motorist early this morning.

Bothell Police Department Facebook Bothell Police Department Facebook loading...

At about 4:20 am, Bothell Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI near a Chik-fil-A drive thru. Two passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. There were no injuries, However, some clean up was necessary at the restaurant drive-thru.

According to the WA State Department of Licensing, a driver may be charged with DUI if:

The results of a breath or blood test show the amount of alcohol in the driver's blood to be:

.08 or higher for adults (21 and over).

.04 or higher for commercial vehicle drivers (CDL disqualifications).

.02 or higher for minors (under 21).

or

He or she is found to be driving a vehicle under the influence or affected by alcohol, any drug, or a combination of alcohol and drugs, regardless of the concentration of alcohol in their breath or blood.

Starting August 1, 2012, the definition of a drug also includes any chemical inhaled or ingested for its intoxicating or hallucinatory effects.

A Reminder to Motorists...Police are ALWAYS on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers.

Driving under the influence is driving while affected by alcohol, drugs, or both. If you're arrested for DUI, your license will be suspended unless you request a hearing to contest the suspension within 7 days of the arrest, and the hearing examiner decides in your favor.

If you're convicted of a DUI in court:

Your license may be suspended for 90 days to 4 years. The suspension will begin 45 days after notice is received from the court showing your conviction.

