Huge Drug Bust in Snohomish County: Drugs, Cash, Weapons & More

Huge Drug Bust in Snohomish County: Drugs, Cash, Weapons & More

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

The Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force scored a HUGE drug bust after more than a month of surveillance.

Man Arrested After Search of Bothell Home Uncovers Illegal Activity

On August 19, detectives on the team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of 207th Place SE in Bothell. The 42-year old resident was arrested without incident at another location by U.S. Marshals.

Read More: Nation's Hardest Working States Ranked: WA Falls Below Average

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Snohomish County Investigators Uncover Cash, Drugs, and More

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

A search of the residence turned up more than $67,000 cash, and a substantial assortment of drugs. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, heroin, and methadone were all seized in the search. Digital scales, drug packagaing materials, drug paraphernalia, and a currency counter were also taken as evidence in the investigation.

Several Weapons Were Found During the Search

In all, eight firearms were seized, including two rifles, two sawed-off shotguns, two revolvers, and two semi-automatic pistols were seized. Along with the weapons found, authorities also seized two vehicles.

After the initial search of the residence, more evidence was discovered. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office:

Information developed during the initial search resulted in additional search warrants being obtained and executed. Those follow-up warrants resulted in the seizure of an additional $80,000 in U.S. currency, bringing the total currency seized thus far in the investigation to $147,830.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA