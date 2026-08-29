The Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force scored a HUGE drug bust after more than a month of surveillance.

Man Arrested After Search of Bothell Home Uncovers Illegal Activity

On August 19, detectives on the team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of 207th Place SE in Bothell. The 42-year old resident was arrested without incident at another location by U.S. Marshals.

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Snohomish County Investigators Uncover Cash, Drugs, and More

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

A search of the residence turned up more than $67,000 cash, and a substantial assortment of drugs. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, heroin, and methadone were all seized in the search. Digital scales, drug packagaing materials, drug paraphernalia, and a currency counter were also taken as evidence in the investigation.

Several Weapons Were Found During the Search

In all, eight firearms were seized, including two rifles, two sawed-off shotguns, two revolvers, and two semi-automatic pistols were seized. Along with the weapons found, authorities also seized two vehicles.

After the initial search of the residence, more evidence was discovered. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office:

Information developed during the initial search resulted in additional search warrants being obtained and executed. Those follow-up warrants resulted in the seizure of an additional $80,000 in U.S. currency, bringing the total currency seized thus far in the investigation to $147,830.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

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