Check Your Fridge: Nationwide Recall of 200,000 Pounds of Meat

Check your refrigerator. A national recall of more than 200,000 pounds of deli products was issued due to a listeria outbreak.

Boar's Head Provisions Co. issued the recall of 207,528 pounds of product, including all of its liverwurst products and other deli meats, including ham and salami, and bologna.

The listeria outbreak affected 34 people across 12 states. Two people died and 33 were hospitalized.The USDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating.

Which Boar's Head Products Are Recalled?

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11th, 2024, and July 17th, 2024. The productes were distributed nationwide with the establishment number "EST.12612."

The Recalled Liverwurst Products Recalled Include:

3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers bear sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

Other Boar's Head Recalled Deli Meat Products Include:

• 9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

• 4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

• 6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

• 4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

• 2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

• 5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

• 3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

• 3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

Get our free mobile app

What To Do If You Have Any Of The Recalled Products:

Customers who purchased these products should immediately throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Retailers who have the products in stock are advised not to sell them. Follow up with a thorough cleaning of your refrigerator to prevent cross-contamination.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet