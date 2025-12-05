To make the holiday season more affordable for families, the Bureau of Land Management is offering money saving options to residents.

These options will help families to enjoy public lands and support wildfire prevention efforts across Washington and Oregon.

Local BLM offices are opening new cutting areas in overstocked woodlands to provide families more opportunities to gather their own firewood and get their own Christmas trees.

Effective Immediately, the BLM Is Reducing Many Personal-Use Permit Fees to Just $1

• Reduce fees for personal-use Christmas tree and firewood permits.

• Increase household limits to up to 10 cords of firewood and up to three Christmas trees, with flexibility to adjust limits in areas with abundant resources.

These steps will help reduce household costs for families, allow expanded access to local woodlands, and improve forest conditions.

The BLM will continue to work with community partners, tribal governments, and local organizations to promote information about permit availability and new cutting areas.

“Here in Oregon and Washington, families rely on public lands for tradition, recreation, and essential resources,” said Barry Bushue, BLM OR/WA State Director. “These fee reductions and expanded access make it easier for people to gather firewood and Christmas trees close to home, all while helping us reduce hazardous fuels and improve forest health.”

WA and OR residents can get up-to-date information on permit locations, and cutting area locations here.

