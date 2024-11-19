Powerful Blizzard Warning: 8″-20″ Snowfall for the Cascades

Winter isn't officially here, and yet, a dangerous storm system is impacting the PNW as a bomb cyclone approaches.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Cascades and passes. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. Hazardous conditions will make driving difficult to IMPOSSIBLE.

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour is possible at all times.

When: The Blizzard Warning is in effect from 4 pm Tuesday through 10 am Wednesday. Also, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. Strong, gusty winds of 50 mph and higher will cause blowing snow, reducing visibility, and may cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Prepare for possible power outages.

Where: The affected areas are the West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, the West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, and the West Slopes South Central Cascades and passes.

The Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest may see up to 20" of snow with whiteout conditions. Travel will be treacherous. Travel is NOT advised.

In Western Chelan County, Stevens Pass and Stehekin may see between 8" and 20" with snow falling at 1" to 2" per hour.

If you must travel, take a winter storm kit in your vehicle including:

• Tire chains

• Booster cables

• Shovel, ice scraper

• Flashlight

• Blankets

• Boots

• Gloves or mittens

• Extra clothing

If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Recently, the decision was made to close North Cascades Highway for the remainder of the season.

