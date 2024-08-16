Black Bear Killed After Swiping at Washington Teen

An adult black bear was killed after scratching a 17-year-old girl in Roslyn.

The incident happened just after 9:30 pm on Tuesday. The girl was taking out trash from the Coal Chute Cafe & Pub. As she was taking the trash to the dumpster, she startled the bear. It swiped at her, causing superficial scratches and torn clothing. The girl didn't see the large animal because two vehicles were parked in front of the dumpster. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife,

We are very thankful her injuries did not require immediate medical care,” said Bob Weaver, WDFW South Central Captain.

Also interesting: Washington Bracing for Bitter Cold in Latest Winter Outlook

Fish and Wildlife officers quickly located and lethally removed the animal.

Forensic evidence was collected, and the bear will be transported to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic lab for further evaluation. WDFW Police thanks the Cle Elum/Roslyn Police and Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response.

WDFW officials say they had to kill the animal because it was clear from evidence at the scene that the bear was used to being fed by human sources. Once a bear knows about a non-natural food source, they keep coming back to it. As time goes on, they lose their fear of humans.

Get our free mobile app

Neighbors report bear sightings are common this time of year.

Residents are urged to secure their trash in covered cans and remove any food sources. This includes bird feeders and fallen berries, anything that will attract a hungry bear. If you're hiking in the area, it's advised that you carry bear spray.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn