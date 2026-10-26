Wildlife officials are warning Washington residents: Beware of Bears.

On Sunday Morning, the Woman Was Walking Her Dog When the Bear Attacked

Just before 8 am, the female Index resident was walking her dog while taking out the trash when the bear attacked the woman from behind. The bear knocked the woman to the ground, continuing to bite and claw at the woman. According to Washington Fish & Wildlife:

She was able to make it into her residence and call authorities. She was transported by medics to a local hospital and will be staying overnight to receive aid for the serious but non-life-threatening injuries she sustained from the bear.

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Wildlife Officials Hope to Locate the Bear and Her Cub

Two black bears were seen in the area, one large adult and one younger bear possibly a sow with a cub. WDFW spent several hours searching the area using dogs and other tools attempting to locate the bears. A trap was set near the scene of the attack. Police will continue to monitor the area with increased patrols.

Keep Garbage Bins With Tight-Fitting Lids in a Garage or Fenced Area

In general, bears avoid people. However, in the fall, black bears are actively looking for food. They are attracted to garbage cans, pet and livestock food, bird feeders, and barbecue grills.

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