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Drivers in Bingen now have a faster, safer connection between State Route 14, Bingen Point, and the Port of Klickitat. If you've ever been delayed by a slow-moving train, you know how much drivers in Klickitat County are rejoicing, with a new road in Bingen.

Construction Is Finally Finished of a New Underpass and Roundabout

The newly-created Juniper Street now travels underneath the railroad tracks, connecting SR 14 and Steuben Street with Bingen Point and the Port of Klickitat.

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The $34.3 Million Project Creates a New Time-Saving Connection

Before, drivers traveling between SR 14 and Bingen Point were made to cross the railroad tracks, and often had to wait for passing trains. This of course resulted in delays for not only drivers, but for emergency responders, as traffic would back up onto SR 14.

The New Underpass Allows Road and Rail Traffic to Keep Moving

“For years, people had to wait for trains to pass before they could get to Bingen Point,” said WSDOT Southwest Region Project Engineer TJ Prendergast. “Now, travelers and freight can keep moving and emergency responders have a direct way in when every second matters.”

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