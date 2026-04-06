Bicyclist Injured in Richland Accident Prompts Safety Reminder
Richland Police are warning everyone to be alert and share the road with others.
Officers Were Dispatched to a Car Versus Bike Collision Early Monday Morning
The crash happened at the intersection George Washington Way and Davenport Street. According to the Richland Police Department:
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation. Officers conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and a preliminary breath test (PBT), and the driver was found not to be impaired.
The Bicyclist Was Taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center
The rider was thrown into the vehicle's windshield. According to Police, the rider was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries. Thank goodness the bicyclist will be ok. This could have ended very differently.
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I DRIVE to Work in the Dark - My Worst Fear Is to Hit Someone or Something
Very recently I exited I-182 onto Court Street. I was stopped at the light. It turned green, and just as I was about to go, I saw a man walking his bike. I waited. But, what if I hadn't seen him? The Richland Police have a safety reminder:
As the weather improves and more people are out walking and biking, we ask everyone to stay alert and share the road. Drivers: please watch for cyclists. Cyclists: follow traffic laws and remain visible.
Everyone, stay alert, and look all ways. Motorists, watch for walkers and bikers. Cyclists, PLEASE be visible.
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