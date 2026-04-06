Richland Police are warning everyone to be alert and share the road with others.

Officers Were Dispatched to a Car Versus Bike Collision Early Monday Morning

The crash happened at the intersection George Washington Way and Davenport Street. According to the Richland Police Department:

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation. Officers conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and a preliminary breath test (PBT), and the driver was found not to be impaired.

The Bicyclist Was Taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center

The rider was thrown into the vehicle's windshield. According to Police, the rider was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries. Thank goodness the bicyclist will be ok. This could have ended very differently.

Read More: What Led to Ten Arrests at a Rural Kitsap County Property

I DRIVE to Work in the Dark - My Worst Fear Is to Hit Someone or Something

Very recently I exited I-182 onto Court Street. I was stopped at the light. It turned green, and just as I was about to go, I saw a man walking his bike. I waited. But, what if I hadn't seen him? The Richland Police have a safety reminder:

As the weather improves and more people are out walking and biking, we ask everyone to stay alert and share the road. Drivers: please watch for cyclists. Cyclists: follow traffic laws and remain visible.

Everyone, stay alert, and look all ways. Motorists, watch for walkers and bikers. Cyclists, PLEASE be visible.

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LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones