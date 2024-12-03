Better Protection and More Pay for Adult Entertainers in WA State

Conditions are improving for adult entertainers in the state of Washington. New rules take effect on January 2, 2025, expanding safety requirements and financial protections for adult entertainers.

According to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries, adult entertainers will be safer and will keep more of their earnings. Updated rules were filed this week implementing the changes. New requirements include:

Protective systems: Install and maintain accessible panic buttons in bathrooms, dressing rooms, and each room where entertainers could be alone with customers and secure dressing and locker rooms with a keypad requiring an entry code.

Improved security : Dedicated security guards must be present during operating hours.

Blocking problematic customers: Maintain a list of customers who’ve allegedly committed sex trafficking, prostitution, promotion of prostitution, and acts of violence against entertainers and ban those customers from the establishment for three years.

Training to employees other than entertainers to minimize unprofessional behavior by workers in adult entertainment establishments and enable them to support the entertainers in times of conflict.

Eliminating unfair financial systems : The rules remove systems that held adult entertainers responsible for most of the club's fees. Allows workers to keep their tips and gratuities and not disclose the amounts.

Improved complaint process: Ensures complaints are investigated and makes it easier for workers to engage with L&I.

Celeste Monahan, L&I assistant director for Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards said, “Like any other worker in the state, adult entertainers deserve job-site safety and protection from unfair labor practices. These new rules make sure safety and a level playing field are the standard.”

