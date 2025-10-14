A recent survey shows which cities in Washington state have the worst and best drivers. The report shows:

Of the largest metros in Washington, Seattle has the fewest car-related incidents. Seattle’s incident rate is 21.5 per 1,000 drivers. Shoreline is tied with Renton for second with 22.3 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

According to the report from Lending Tree, the worst drivers are in Olympia, while the BEST are in Seattle. Do you agree? The study ranks the data according to incident rates per number of drivers. Also, best and worst drivers are determined per age group, and other criteria, including car make.

When Breaking Down the Listings, the WORST Drivers Are in the Following Cities:

• Olympia

• Kirkland

• Spokane

• Lacey

• Redmond

According to the Report, Washington's BEST Drivers are Located in the Cities Below:

• Seattle

• Shoreline

• Renton

• Pasco

• Everett

The Study Went on to Categorie Best and Worst Drivers According to Age Group.

Gen Z is the age group with the highest number of traffic-related incidents in Washington, at 63.7 per 1,000 drivers. Millennials are next, with a 41.1 rate, folowed by GenX at a 31.8 rate.

Best and worst drivers by car make were also categorized. The data shows that Volvo drivers are the BEST in Washington at an incident rate of 27.4 per 1,000 drivers, while Chrystler drivers come in second with an incident rate of 30.0.

Which Car Make Is Involved in the Most Traffic-Related Incidents?

Subaru is the automobile brand most often involved in a traffic-related incident in Washington. The company’s rate is 45.7 incidents per 1,000 drivers. Mazda is next, at 45.0.

