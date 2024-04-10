Massive Power Outage Affects Over 1,100 Homes in Kennewick

A massive power outage affected more than 1,100 Benton PUD Customers in Kennewick.

The outage occurred Wednesday at about 2:15 pm in west Kennewick, however, power was restored to most customers by about 3:20 pm. Benton PUD says the outage was caused due to an equipment failure. According to a post on the company's Facebook page:

3:20 PM OUTAGE UPDATE – Power has been restored to all but 155 customers in the area around 10th Ave and Columbia Center Blvd. Restoration of power for these customers will take about 3 hours. The cause of the outage was due to equipment failure. View the Outage Map at www.bentonpud.org/outage-center or in the SmartHub app.

What to do when the power goes out in your area:

• Call your electric company. For Benton PUD customers, report the outage by calling 1-888-582-2176 or report the outage by logging on Smarthub.

• Unplug appliances with electronic components. Microwaves, televisions, and computers. This will eliminate any damage from voltage surges when the electricity is restored.

• Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before you use appliances.

• Keep your refrigerator and freezer closed.

• Use flashlights. Have flashlights stored in a handy space, easy to get to.

During an outage you may not see our crews, but we want you to know they are working to restore your power. The restoration process begins at the point where the power feeds into Benton PUD’s system. This could be a transmission or distribution line or substation. After repairs have been made at this feeder point, crews work as safely as possible to repair remaining damage, beginning with areas serving the greatest number of customers and continuing until electricity is restored to each customer’s home.

