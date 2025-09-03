Canva Canva loading...

If you know me, you know that I'm all about supporting our local animals in need. I'm a fan of the Benton-Franklin Humane Society. If I can help them with anything, I will. And, there's a fundraiser coming up later this month.

You and your four-legged friends are invited to a tail-wagging good time at Copper Top Tap House & Growler Fills on Friday September 26th at 5 pm.

Pups N' Pints - Is an Event Where You Can Drink Beer and Help Local Pups.

The fun gets under way at 5 pm with the Pup Party (Copper Top is donating ALL proceeds from the day to BFHS). This should be fun for everyone. According to the Facebook invitation, partygoers can expect:

• Exclusive doggy swag, goody bags, and bandanas (while supplies last, it's first come, first serve).

• Delicious treats for your pup from Beg-N-Bark, a local favorite.

• Meet adorable, adoptable pups from the Benton-Franklin Humane Society.

• All Proceeds will benefit BFHS animals.

PUPS N' PINTS, Is Your Invitation to Party With Friends and Other Pups.

IMPORTANT: All dogs must remain on leash and be well-behaved/other-dog friendly. If your pup is prone to excessive barking, unfriendliness, or growling, we kindly ask that you leave them at home out of respect for us and the visiting shelter dogs.

I hope to be there with my new best friend, DJ. Will you be there? We'd love to meet you!

