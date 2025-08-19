BFHS-Facebook BFHS-Facebook loading...

You're invited to take part in the 8th annual Fast and the Furriest Walk/Run to benefit pets at the Benton Franklin Humane Society (BFHS). The event will be held on:

• Saturday, October 4th, at 10 am

• at Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland

Participants Have a Choice of Two Courses

There's a 5k (3.1 mile) run or 1-mile fun walk course. Both treks begin and end at Columbia Point Marina Park. Participants will travel along the scenic riverfront trail toward Howard Amon Park and back.

Registraton is OPEN NOW, and Includes a T-Shirt:

Participants can also register the day of the race at 9 am.

Participants and pups are encouraged to take part in the costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest, furriest, best dressed, and honorable mention. There will be prizes for top human finishers, too.

“This year’s event is shaping up to be our most fun yet” said Jennifer Pierce, BFHS Development Coordinator, “we are excited to gather again to celebrate the bond between people and their pets at our annual The Fast and the Furriest walk/run. Whether you walk, jog, or race like the wind, we know you’ll have a blast. Best yet, you’ll be raising essential funds to support the pets at BFHS.”

Lace up your sneakers, and leash up your pets for this fabulous event on Saturday, October 4th, at 10 am at Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland.

Benton Franklin Humane Society is a non-profit organization helping homeless animals. The facility is located at 1736 East 7th Avenue in Kennewick, WA 99337.

