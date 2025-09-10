I warn you, the Benton Franklin Humane Society (BFHS) is in full-force collection mode. No that I personally mind, I'm a fan, since I've rescued cats from the Humane Society twice.

There Isn't an Animal Shelter I would Ever Turn Away...So, Why Start Now?

I won't. And, the Benton Franklin Humane Society is asking for our help. It seems that bowls may go empty, if you don't help us. We are at a critically low level of food at the shelter. Can you help? There are several ways to help us.

• ✔️ Drop off unopened bags or cans of dog and cat food at the Benton Franklin Humane Society, at 1736 East 7th Ave, Kennewick.

• ✔️ Make a monetary donation online at www.bfhs.com.

There is one more incredible way to assist us. Please shop our Amazon Wishlist, below.

loading...

Canva[/caption]

Please share this post, so that we can make sure every one of our furry friends has a full belly before they go to bed. We need to make sure that all of our fur-babies are taken care of.

Get our free mobile app

If you've ever had to use the Benton Franklin Humane Society's services, you already know how awesome they are. If you can be as awesome, please drop your food donations at their headquarters, at 1736 East 7th Avenue in Kennewick.

Thank you for your generosity.

❣️🐾❣️

Benton-Franklin Humane Society, established in 1966 is a private, non-profit adoption center located in Kennewick, WA. We are a shelter that receives no government funding. BFHS advocates for the humane treatment of animals through adoption, counseling, educational outreach and community services. Compassion and respect guide our actions as we strive to create a model humane community.

Jenny's Hope Annual Super Pet Adoption Event Jenny's Hope13th Annual Super Pet Adoption Event took place on April 27, 2024 at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Multiple animal shelters and rescues come together to get adoptable dogs, cats, and other animals into their forever homes. Gallery Credit: Jenny's Hope