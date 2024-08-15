Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Starts This Tuesday: Join the Fun
If you're like me, you love a good a fair and all the fun that comes with it.
And, the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is set to kick off this Tuesday at the fairgrounds in Kennewick. The Best Week of Summer runs through August 24th, featuring a full roster of fun, food, and entertainment.
The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 am till 11 pm and on Saturday from 10 am through midnight. The carnival opens daily at 12 noon ($40 All day wristbands August 20th - 24th, $35 thru August 19th).
The 2024 Hayden Homes Summer Concert Series has something for everyone!
Craig Morgan, The Beach Boys, Josh Turner, Goo Goo Dolls, and La Original Banda El Limon. Friday night's Goo Goo Dolls concert reserved seating is already sold out. However, you can still enjoy the show with general admission. Tickets to the concerts can be purchased here.
How Much is Admission and Parking at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo?
Adults: $13 thru Aug. 19, $15 at the gate
Kids: $5 (Ages 6-12), 5 & under are free
Seniors: $5 (65 & older)
Military: $5 must show ID (at gate only)
Season Passes
Adults: $52
Seniors: $20 (65 & older)
Kids: $20 (6-12)
Discount Days
Kids' Day, Wed. Aug 21: $2 (Ages 6-12)
Parking
$10 thru Aug. 19, $12 during the event
Purchase tickets here. Note: If you drive a Chevrolet to the fair, McCurley Chevrolet will cover your parking FREE of charge in the main lot
Ben Franklin Transit Is Providing FREE Transportation To And From The Fair
Catch the bus from one of the convenient pick-up locations and they'll get you into the fun faster! Shuttles run from 9:00 am to 11:30 pm from Knight Street Transit Center, Tulip Lane Park & Ride, The Hapo Center, 22nd Avenue Transit Center, Kamiakin High School, and Lampson Stadium.
Get the complete bus schedule here.
