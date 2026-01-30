Canva Canva loading...

You're not alone if you've ever wondered what someone else's salary is. A quick Google check will let you know the median income of just about any job, anywhere in the world. Let's look at the local level.

Benton County Paychecks: What Top Officials Take Home

Depending on what the job is, there are more than 100 county employees earning more than $100,00 per year. According to Openpayrolls.com, and this was in 2022, 129 County employees were earning more than $100,000 per year. The highest paid employee was the Prosecuting Attorney, earning an estimated yearly salary of $203,169. That breaks down to roughly, $97.68 hourly. The average salary for a Benton County employee was $73,519.

How Much Do Franklin County Employees Make?

According to GovSalaries.com, going back to 2024, the average annual salary was $57,019. The highest salary earner was a District Court Judge, bringing in $211,275. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney salary was just below at $208.249.

How Much Do City Employees in Tri-Cities Earn?

Who is making the big bucks in Richland? According to GovSalaries, in 2024, the top earner was the City Manager with an annual salary of $233,584. The average City of Richland employee took home $79,288.

In Kennewick, the average city employee earned $65,180. The highest paid City of Kennewick employee was the Battalion Chief, making $216,828.

Pasco reported the top salary for a city employee was $242,314. The average City of Pasco employee salary was $83,152.

Do you think County and City employees earn too much, too little, or just the right salary?

