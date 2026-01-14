Benton County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered drugs in a vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Finley.

What are the odds that a random traffic stop will turn up drugs, a warrant, and who knows whatever else? That's exactly what happened last night for Benton County Sheriff's Deputies.

After Pulling Over the Truck, Turns Out the Driver Was Wanted on a Warrant

Tuesday night, as Deputies pulled over a vehicle on East Cochran Road, it was discovered that the driver was indeed wanted for a misdemeanor warrant. The violation was for a suspended license.

And, that's not all. After investigation, the driver had some suspicious items. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:

Following the driver's arrest, a search of the subject yielded suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Pasco's K-9 unit was requested and alerted to the vehicle, which was then towed, and held as evidence. The vehicle will be searched for more narcotics.

The driver was booked into the Benton County Jail.

