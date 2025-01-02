Don’t Fall For It: Benton County Sheriff’s Office Warning of Latest Scam

Warning: Benton County Residents - Don't Fall For the Latest Scam!

Residents of Washington are once again being targeted by scammers who falsely claim to be with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The scammers claim to be county personnel and are demanding money for outstanding warrants. It's important to note that NO ONE from the county will call a resident demading money.

THIS IS A SCAM!!

In this latest scam, they use the name of "Commander Clarke." Although there is a Commander Clarke working in the Sheriff's Office, he is NOT the individual making the calls.

• The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will not call to ask you to send money to pay off tickets, warrants, etc. • It is not uncommon for these scammers to utilize actual personnel names within our department or from our regional departments to create the illusion of validity. • Part of that illusion is also using apps/programs to create false local phone numbers.

What you should do if you get a scam call:

Hang up on the scammer, and call the Benton County Sheriff's Office directly to report it.

