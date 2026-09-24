Family Safe After Suspect’s Arrest in Benton County Domestic Violence Call
A man is in custody after Police say he made threats to harm family members.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday evening in the Grandview area.
The Suspect Is Accused of Making Threats Toward Family Members
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect became violent after damaging a home security system, and then threatened to kill his family.
Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Were on Scene for Assistance
BCSO deputies, K9 Riff, and SWAT from Pasco and Kennewick Police Departments assisted Prosser Police officers to establish containment of the area. A drone operator tracked the suspect's movements, as he attempted to flee the residence. After running to a nearby hop field, the suspect switched course.
Read More: Kennewick Police Search for Man Wanted for Assault With Deadly Weapon
The Man Barricaded Himself in a Detached Shed on the Property
The drone operator provided first hand information that the suspect had jumped out of a shed window and was hiding under an awning in the dark while reportedly holding an unknown object in his hands.
After a short time, the man surrendered and he was taken into custody. The family was safe inside the home during the incident.
The suspect was arrested for Felony Harassment - Threats to Kill (domestic violence).
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