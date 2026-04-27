Benton County Sheriff's Deputies had a busy weekend, and one particular incident could have turned out much worse than it did.

Washington State Patrol Came Upon a Vehicle Stopped in the Middle of the Roadway

WSP and the Benton County Sheriff's Deputies found the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. It was in the WRONG lane of travel. The transmission was in reverse, AND, the driver was found to be PASSED OUT behind the wheel. Unbelievable.

The Vehicle Was Quickly Immobilized

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office,

The suspect male driver was subsequently taken into custody after initially failing to comply once he roused.

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The driver was transported to jail on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

Consequences of DUI in Washington State

• The driver may be sentenced to jail time of up to 365 days.

• The driver may be sentenced to fines of up to $5,000 (with minimums starting over $1,900).

• An ignition interlock device (IID) is required for ALL convictions.

Adult drivers operating a motor vehicle in WA State with a 0.08% BAC or higher are legally drunk. A DUI can be charged as a FELONY if the driver has three or more prior DUI related offenses within 10 years.

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