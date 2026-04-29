Suspect Nabbed for Narcotics, Driving on Suspended License

Suspect Nabbed for Narcotics, Driving on Suspended License

Benton County, WA Sherrif's Office via Facebook

A man was arrested Tuesday night for drugs and driving with a suspended license. The suspects vehicle was impounded after a Police K-9 responded and alerted law enforcement to possible narcotics.

The Suspect Was Unsuccessful in His Attempt to Flee the Scene

After conducting a traffic stop at a local gast station, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 57-year old Ruben Mondragon. According to the Sheriff's Office:

As Mondragon was pulling into the Circle K on S Gum Street, he decided to run from his vehicle; however, he did not make it far before deputies quickly caught up to him and took him into custody.

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Apparently, Mondragon, had reason to run. He didn't want to get caught with a few illegal items. After Police caught up to Mondragon, he was found with drug paraphernalia on him.

Pasco Police and K-9 Brit Were Called in to Assist

The Police dog alerted Officers of a hit for narcotics in the vehicle. Thus, the vehicle was towed as evidence, pending a search warrant.

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After investigation, it was learned that Mondragon was driving with a suspended license, third degree. Mondragon was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing law enforcement.

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