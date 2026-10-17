If yo're a Kennewick resident and haven't received your voting ballot yet, this may be the reason.

A Man Was Seen Stealing Mail From a Kennewick Mailbox

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of East 27th and South Oak Street in Kennewick on Thursday after reports of mail theft.

A Male Suspect Accused of stealing Mail From a Mailbox Was Taken Into Custody

Deputies located a man matching the description of the alleged mail thief. After a search of the man's backpack turned up evidence, the suspect was arrested.

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The Male Suspect Admitted to the Crime

A search of the man and his backpack uncovered a massive amount of mail from several addresses in the area. The suspect's backpack was stuffed full of mail addressed to local residents.

The Alleged Mail-Theft Suspect Now Faces Several Serious Felony Charges

Due to the large amount of mail recovered, including voting ballots and packages, the suspect's charges will be amended to seven felonies for mail theft and also, a drug paraphernalia charge.

The supect was booked into the Benton County Jail.

The stolen mail was brought to the Sheriff's Office to be separated, sorted, and documented as evidence. The mail was dropped off at the post office for delivery on Friday.

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