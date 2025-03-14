Driver Arrested for Suspicion of DUI in Benton County Crash

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies Responded to a Roll-Over Collision Thursday Night.

At about 8 pm, the at fault driver pulled out onto County Route 12 and was hit almost head-on. After investigation, it was learned that the motorist not at fault had been drinking.

That Driver Was Arrested and Booked for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

No one was injured in the collision.

Driving Under the Influence is operating a vehicle while affected by alcohol, drugs, or both. If you're arrested for DUI, your driver license will be suspended for 90 days to 2 years. The suspension will begin 30 days from the date of your arrest.

According to the Washington State Department of Licensing, If You're Convicted of DUI:

We may suspend your driver license for 90 days to 4 years, depending on prior offenses and the severity of the incident. The suspension will begin 45 days after we receive notice from the court showing you were convicted.

A First-Time DUI Conviction Can Be Punishable by:

• A fine ranging from $350 to $5,000.

• A 90-day minimum driver's license suspension.

• A minimum of 24-hours in jail or 15 days of electronic home monitoring.

• Ignition Interlock Device - After your license is reinstated, you're required to install and maintain the device for one year.

• 5-year probation.

• Alcohol/Drug Treatment - You could be required to attend alcohol/drug education or treatment programs.

Plan ahead to avoid a DUI. Have a designated, sober driver. Use public transportation. Stay overnight. Walk home.

