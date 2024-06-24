WA Canine Shelter Extends Hours to Increase Rescue Opportunities

The Benton County Canine Shelter has increased hours to boost pet adoptions.

We think being open on Saturdays will help us and others with adoptions. We understand that a lot of our community cant get off by the time we close.

Currently, the shelter is over capacity. The shelter can house 16 dogs.

Right now, the shelter is housing 22 dogs. The shelter needs more community volunteers and supporters. The dogs need exercise and need to be walked. One dog has been in the shelter for 520 days. If you have time and would like to volunteer, visit the Benton County Canine Shelter Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

The shelter is hoping to expand. Right now, they're in the beginning stages. They hope to find a space that could double the space to house strays. The goal is to eventually be on-call 24-7, and to have enough people to answer emergency calls.

The mission of Benton County Canine Shelter is to give shelter to the displaced and abandoned, and safety to the abused and neglected dogs in the unincorporated areas of Benton County. We strive to educate the community on the importance of responsible pet ownership and care, and believe that all dogs deserve to have a safe and caring environment before going to their forever families.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The shelter, located at 1116 N. Grant Place in Kennewick is now open on Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm to allow people who work during the week time to stop by.

The Benton County Canine Shelter can be reached at (509) 460-4923.

Benton County Canine Shelter-Facebook Benton County Canine Shelter-Facebook loading...

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman